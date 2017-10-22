GRHS Swim Team Wins Conference Meet, RSHS Takes Third

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wyoming 4A West Conference Swimming and Diving meet was hosted this Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, in Green River, in which the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School swimming and diving teams competed.

Coach of the Year

Green River High School’s head swim coach Colleen Seiloff was awarded the Conference Coach of the Year.

Team Places and Scores

Green River- 415 Jackson Hole- 264 Rock Springs- 184 Kelly Walsh- 182 Evanston- 112 Natrona County- 73

Green River High School

Green River Results

100 Yard Medley Relay:

GRHS- 1st place

200 Yard Freestyle:

Syndi Sanders- 1st place

Lauren Lee- 2nd place

Kaycee Olsen- 7th place

200 Yard Individual Medley:

Lauren Jensen- 1st place

Cherylann Moritz- 2nd place

Alexa Lauze- 5th place

Madison Young- 6th place

50 Yard Freestyle:

Avery Otto- 1st place

Ashley Jensen- 2nd place

Kaycee Olsen- 7th place

Jesse Lauze- 8th place

100 Yard Butterfly:

Ashley Jensen- 1st place

Jarin Mandros- 6th place

Emilee Mandros- 7th place

Delaney Gardea- 10th place

100 Yard Freestyle:

Sydni Sanders- 1st place

Emily Reyes- 5th place

Adrienne Merrick- 7th place

Sarah Foerster- 12th place

500 Yard Freestyle:

Lauren Lee- 1st place

Alexa Lauze- 2nd place

Madison Young- 4th place

Jarin Mandros- 6th place

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

GRHS- 1st place

100 Yard Backstroke:

Lauren Jensen- 1st place

Avery Otto- 2nd place

Cherylann Moritz- 4th place

Emily Reyes- 9th place

100 Yard Breaststroke:

Jesse Lauze- 1st place

Selena Souza- 6th place

Emilee Mandros- 8th place

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

GRHS- 1st place

Rock Springs High School

Rock Springs Results

100 Yard Medley Relay:

RSHS- 4th place

200 Yard Freestyle:

Whitney Anderson- 5th place

Payton Miller- 9th place

200 Yard Individual Medley:

Tanner Miller- 3rd place

50 Yard Freestyle:

Shelby Aldred- 10th place

Aubrie Martinez- 12th place

1 Meter Diving:

Ali Lange- 1st place

Enshawntae Rall- 4th place

100 Yard Butterfly:

Addy Fernandez- 3rd place

Shelby Aldred- 4th place

100 Yard Freestyle:

Aubrie Martinez- 11th place

500 Yard Freestyle:

Whitney Anderson- 3rd place

Payton Miller- 7th place

Holly Haselhuhn- 10th place

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

RSHS- 5th place

100 Yard Backstroke:

Addy Fernandez- 7th place

100 Yard Breaststroke:

Tanner Miller- 4th place

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: