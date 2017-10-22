GRHS Swim Team Wins Conference Meet, RSHS Takes Third

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Wyoming 4A West Conference Swimming and Diving meet was hosted this Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21, in Green River, in which the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School swimming and diving teams competed.
Coach of the Year
Green River High School’s head swim coach Colleen Seiloff was awarded the Conference Coach of the Year.
Team Places and Scores
- Green River- 415
- Jackson Hole- 264
- Rock Springs- 184
- Kelly Walsh- 182
- Evanston- 112
- Natrona County- 73
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Green River Results
100 Yard Medley Relay:
- GRHS- 1st place
200 Yard Freestyle:
- Syndi Sanders- 1st place
- Lauren Lee- 2nd place
- Kaycee Olsen- 7th place
200 Yard Individual Medley:
- Lauren Jensen- 1st place
- Cherylann Moritz- 2nd place
- Alexa Lauze- 5th place
- Madison Young- 6th place
50 Yard Freestyle:
- Avery Otto- 1st place
- Ashley Jensen- 2nd place
- Kaycee Olsen- 7th place
- Jesse Lauze- 8th place
100 Yard Butterfly:
- Ashley Jensen- 1st place
- Jarin Mandros- 6th place
- Emilee Mandros- 7th place
- Delaney Gardea- 10th place
100 Yard Freestyle:
- Sydni Sanders- 1st place
- Emily Reyes- 5th place
- Adrienne Merrick- 7th place
- Sarah Foerster- 12th place
500 Yard Freestyle:
- Lauren Lee- 1st place
- Alexa Lauze- 2nd place
- Madison Young- 4th place
- Jarin Mandros- 6th place
200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
- GRHS- 1st place
100 Yard Backstroke:
- Lauren Jensen- 1st place
- Avery Otto- 2nd place
- Cherylann Moritz- 4th place
- Emily Reyes- 9th place
100 Yard Breaststroke:
- Jesse Lauze- 1st place
- Selena Souza- 6th place
- Emilee Mandros- 8th place
400 Yard Freestyle Relay:
- GRHS- 1st place
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Rock Springs Results
100 Yard Medley Relay:
- RSHS- 4th place
200 Yard Freestyle:
- Whitney Anderson- 5th place
- Payton Miller- 9th place
200 Yard Individual Medley:
- Tanner Miller- 3rd place
50 Yard Freestyle:
- Shelby Aldred- 10th place
- Aubrie Martinez- 12th place
1 Meter Diving:
- Ali Lange- 1st place
- Enshawntae Rall- 4th place
100 Yard Butterfly:
- Addy Fernandez- 3rd place
- Shelby Aldred- 4th place
100 Yard Freestyle:
- Aubrie Martinez- 11th place
500 Yard Freestyle:
- Whitney Anderson- 3rd place
- Payton Miller- 7th place
- Holly Haselhuhn- 10th place
200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
- RSHS- 5th place
100 Yard Backstroke:
- Addy Fernandez- 7th place
100 Yard Breaststroke:
- Tanner Miller- 4th place
400 Yard Freestyle Relay:
- RSHS- 5th place