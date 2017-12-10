GRHS Swimming and Diving Finishes First at Gillette Pentathlon and Third at Gillette Relays

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys swimming and diving team opened its season at Gillette on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, in which the Wolves placed first in the pentathlon and third in the relay meet.

The Gillette Relays took place on Friday, and the Gillette Pentathlon took place on Saturday.

Green River High School

GRHS Relay Results

The Wolves finished third in the relay meet with 222 points.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1st Place- Green River ‘A’ 1.41.80

1) Richmond, Michael JR 2) Moffatt, Ethan SR 3) King, James FR 4) Hutchinson, Lane JR

12th Place- 12 Green River 'B' 2:05.79

1) Quick, Sam FR 2) Bobbitt, Devin FR 3) Cruz, Oliver FR 4) Probst, Jake FR

Boys 400 Yard Medley Relay

3rd Place- Green River ‘A’ 4:03.28

1) Hutchison, Lane JR 2) Moffatt, Ethan SR 3) King, James FR 4) Richmond, Michael JR

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5th Place- Green River ‘A’ 1:43.67

1) Hutchison, Lane JR 2) Lyon, Dean JR 3) Johnson, Logan SR 4) Kraft, Elijah FR

12th Place – Green River 'B' 1:54.13

1) Bobbitt, Devin FR 2) Probst, Jake FR 3) Moser, Trevor SO 4) Lund, Jared SO

Boys 1 Meter Diving

5th Place- Coleton Spalding, Dalton Howard 155.80

Boys 200 Yard Butterfly Relay

2nd Place- Green River ‘A’ 1:44.10

1) Richmond, Michael JR 2) Moffatt, Ethan SR 3) Johnson, Logan SR 4) King, James FR

11th Place- Green River 'B' 2:02.78

1) Moser, Trevor SO 2) Sturlaugson, Ty SR 3) Lucero, Dade SO 4) Cruz, Oliver FR

Boys Freshman 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st Place- Green River ‘A’ 1:43.43

1) King, James FR 2) Richmond, Jason FR 3) Kraft, Elijah FR 4) Probst, Jake FR

3 Green River 'B' 2:01.78

1) Finley, Araya FR 2) Bobbitt, Devin FR 3) Quick, Sam FR 4) Westburg, Levi FR

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

7th Place- Green River ‘A’ 50.15

1) Sturlaugson, Ty SR 2) Davis, Gabe JR 3) Johnson, Logan SR 4) Lucero, Dade SO

Boys 200 Yard Backstroke Relay

5 Green River ‘A’ 2:02.24

1) Kraft, Elijah FR 2) Lyon, Dean JR 3) Davis, Gabe JR 4) Sturlaugson, Ty SR

10th Place- Green River 'B' 2:16.96

1) Quick, Sam FR 2) Cruz, Oliver FR 3) Westburg, Levi FR 4) Strange, Dylan JR

12th Place- Green River 'C' 2:26.73

1) Ratliff, Devin SR 2) Finley, Araya FR 3) Belcher, Brody SR 4) Lund, Jared SO

Boys 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay

2nd Place- Green River ‘A’ 2:01.95

1) Moffatt, Ethan SR 2) Johnson, Logan SR 3) Richmond, Jason FR 4) Richmond, Michael JR

12th Place- Green River 'B' 2:34.97

1) Bobbitt, Devin FR 2) Cruz, Oliver FR 3) Probst, Jake FR 4) Lund, Jared SO

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

7th Place- Green River ‘A’ 3:52.86

1) Lyon, Dean JR 2) Hutchison, Lane JR 3) Richmond, Jason FR 4) Lucero, Dade SO

12th Place Green River 'B' 4:22.83

1) Quick, Sam FR 2) Strange, Dylan JR 3) Sturlaugson, Ty SR 4) Moser, Trevor SO

Team Scores

Kelly Walsh High School 290 Thunder Basin High School 251.5 Green River 222 Laramie High School Swim/Dive 201 Cheyenne Central High School 200 Cheyenne East High School 198 Buffalo High School 68 Cheyenne South 59.5 Riverton High School 52 Sheridan High School 42 Newcastle High School 26

GRHS Varsity Pentathlon Results

All of the finishers listed below recorded state qualifying marks.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

2nd Place- Richmond, Michael JR 48.98

5th Place- King, James FR 49.71

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

2nd Place- Richmond, Michael JR 54.20

3rd Place- King, James FR 56.43

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Place- Moffatt, Ethan SR 1:02.90

5th Place- Richmond, Michael JR 1:04.92

7th Place- Richmond, Jason FR 1:07.42

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1st Place- Richmond, Michael JR 53.26

3rd Place- King, James FR 54.84

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

4th Place- Richmond, Michael JR 22.23

4th Place- King, James FR 22.23

Boys 1 Meter Diving

5th Place- Spalding, Coleton SR 197.40

Team Swimming Scores:

Green River – 135 Thunder Basin – 124 Cheyenne East – 97 Kelly Walsh – 88 Laramie – 79 Cheyenne South – 27 Cheyenne Central – 2 Sheridan – 1

Team Diving Scores: