GRHS Swimming Hosts Two Meets Over Weekend

GREEN RIVER—The Green River Wolves swim team hosted two meets in their home pool on Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, in which they competed against top contenders for the state title, Cheyenne Central and Laramie.

Green River High School

In total, 12 Wolves have qualified for state so far, Emily Reyes having just qualified in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday.

“We also had girls pick up additional qualifying events,” head swim coach Colleen Seiloff said. “These girls were Madison Young, Jaycee Olsen, and Adrienne Merrick.”

“Overall they swam well. They have been working very hard,” Seiloff said. “I am really pleased with how they are swimming.”

Friday, September 29 Results

Green River took second place at Friday’s meet against Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, and Jackson Hole.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took first place in the 200-yard medley relay. The ‘B’ relay team took fifth, and the ‘C’ relay team took seventh.

Sydni Sanders took first place in the 200-yard freestyle. Lauren Lee took third, Alexa Lauze took fifth, and Adrienne Merrick took seventh.

Lauren Jensen took first place in the 200-yard individual medley. Madison Young took fourth, Cherylann Moritz took sixth, and Kaycee Olsen took seventh.

Avery Otto took second place in the 50-yard freestyle, and Ashley Jensen took third. Also, Emily Reyes took eighth and Jarin Mandros took ninth.

Ashley Jensen took second in the 100-yard butterfly. Jesse Lauze took fifth, Jarin Mandros took seventh, and Emilee Mandros took ninth.

Avery Otto took first place in the 100-yard freestyle. Sydni Sanders took fourth, Adrienne Merrick took fifth, and Kaycee Olsen took eighth.

Lauren Lee took second place in the 500-yard freestyle, and Alexa Lauze took third. Also, Madisen Young took fifth and Delaney Gardea took eighth.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and the ‘B’ relay team took fourth.

Lauren Jensen took first place in the 100-yard backstroke. Emily Reyes took seventh and Sarah Foerster took eighth.

Jesse Lauze took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Selena Souza took eighth.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The ‘B’ relay team took fifth.

Team Rankings:

Cheyenne Central Green River High School Jackson Hole High School Cheyenne East

Saturday, September 30 Results

Green River took second place at Saturday’s meet against Laramie and Jackson Hole.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took first place in the 200-yard medley relay. The ‘B’ relay team took fifth.

Sydni Sanders took third place in the 200-yard freestyle and Lauren Lee took third. Adrienne Merrick took fifth, Kaycee Olsen took sixth, and Emily Foerster took eighth.

Lauren Jensen took second place in the 200-yard individual medley. Madison Young took fifth, Alexa Lauze took sixth, and Cherylann Moritz took eighth.

Avery Otto took second place in the 50-yard freestyle. Ashley Jensen took fourth, Jesse Lauze took sixth, and Emily Reyes took seventh and she qualified for state.

Avery Otto took first place in the 100-yard butterfly. Lauren Lee took third, Jarin Mandros took fourth, Emilee Mandros took sixth, and Delaney Gardea took eighth.

Ashley Jensen took second place in the 100-yard freestyle. Kaycee Olsen took fifth, Adrienne Merrick took seventh, and Emily Reyes took ninth.

Sydni Sanders took fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle. Madison Young took sixth and Cherylann Moritz took seventh.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took second place in the 200-yard freestyle medley relay, and the ‘B’ relay team took third.

Lauren Jensen took first place in the 100-yard backstroke. Sarah Foerster took ninth.

Jesse Lauze took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Alexa Lauze took fifth, Emilee Mandros took eighth, and Selena Souza took ninth.

Green River’s ‘A’ relay team took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The ‘B’ relay team took third and the ‘C’ relay team took fourth.

Team Rankings:

Laramie High School Green River High School Jackson Hole High School

GRHS Wants to Place in Top Three at State

With Laramie and Cheyenne Central being the top contenders for the state title this year, Coach Seiloff was pleased with how her team performed against them.

“We held our own against them,” Coach Seiloff said. “Our girls would like to place in the top three at state and are working hard to get there, so swimming ahainst Central and Laramie gives us an idea of what we need to do to reach our goal.”