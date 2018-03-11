GRHS Teacher Provides ACT Prep for Students

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School English teacher Victoria Hemphill is providing students with an opportunity to better prepare for the English portion of the ACT test to try to help them improve their scores.



Knowing What to Expect

Hemphill volunteers her time to help students prepare for the ACT by teaching them specific grammar rules, as well as teaching them what to expect from the test.

“I hope kids gets a feeling of readiness and a sense of being prepared for the test. It’s not a magical way to increase test scores, but it helps kids know what to expect,” Hemphill said.

She invites students to attend hour-long sessions on certain Sundays, in which they go over test taking skills and learn specific English lessons.

Hemphill goes over how many questions are on the English test, and how much time to take on each question to finish the test in time.

The students also take a practice test to get a sense of what taking the test is like.







The Statewide ACT Test is March 20

Hemphill is currently helping students prepare for the upcoming statewide ACT test, which is on Tuesday, March 20.

Before the statewide ACT, Hemphill plans on having a session on Sunday, March 18, from 3 to 4 pm. She may also have a session on a weekday this week.

Hemphill plans to do more study sessions in May after students get their scores back and are preparing to take the test again. Depending on interest, she may have some sessions during the summer.







Every Student Can be Successful on the ACT

The Wyoming Department of Education describes the ACT as a standards-based exam that assesses academic readiness for college. It measures a student’s skills in English, reading, math, science, and writing.

“I believe in every student’s ability to be successful on the ACT, and it’s only one measurement of a student’s strengths,” Hemphill said. “There are a lot of ways to show you’re amazing; ACT is just one way.”



