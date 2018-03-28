GRHS Track and Field Competes at Utah Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team competed at the Utah High School Track Coaches Association Invitational in West Jordan, Utah, on Saturday, March 24.

The boys team finished in ninth place, while the girls placed fourteenth.

Check some below for the Wovles’ individual results.



Green River High School

Boys Results



Boys 100 Meter Dash

10. Kyle Cacho 12.04

16. Cole White 12.22

55. James King 12.88

73. Isaac Ruiz 13.06

94. Logan Reichl 13.73

Boys 1600 Meter Run

10. Marcos Valerio 4:45.60

14. Christian Gaytan 4:49.77

Boys 400 Meter Dash

34. James King 56.80

38. Gavin Heiser 57.28

44. Logan Reichl 57.88

Boys 800 Meter Run

7. Drew Gibson 2:12.64

Boys 200 Meter Dash

7. Marcos Molina 23.50

26. Gavin Heiser 25.02

28. James King 25.14

37. Isaac Ruiz 25.45

68. Logan Reichl 27.01

Boys 3200 Meter Run

11. Brayden Kovick 10:33.05

Boys Long Jump

3. Kyle Cacho 19-04.75

13. Marcos Molina 18-02.50

22. Isaac Ruiz 17-02.25

Boys Shot Put

4. Nick Boldt 42-08.50

18. David Martinez 38-07.00

34. Jacob Martinez 35-11.00

Boys Discuss

1. Nick Boldt 133-05

2. David Martinez 121-06

3. Jacob Martinez 107-08

6. Kolby Ivie 93-08

8. Tito Mena 78-11

Boys Team Scores

1. West Jordan HS 88

2. Rock Springs HS-WY 86

3. Copper Hills HS 85

4. American Fork HS 57

5. Timpview HS 52

6. Cottonwood HS 43

7. Union HS 33

8. Jordan HS 31

9. Green River HS WY 29

10. Hillcrest HS 24

11. Bear Lake High School 23

12. Cyprus High School 19

12. Murray HS 19

14. Kemmerer 15

15. Corner Canyon HS 13

16. Kearns HS 12

16. Altamont HS 12

18. Brighton HS 9

19. Bingham HS 8

20. West HS 7

21. Granger HS 5

22. Orem HS 1

22. Rowland Hall 1



Green River High School

Girls Results



Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

8. Mariyah Brady 17.93

19. Jimena Campos 20.07

Girls 100 Meter Dash

76. Merika Moffatt 17.22

Girls 1600 Meter Run

31. Kaisa Arnell 6:05.18

58. Angie MacKinnon 6:55.31

Girls 400 Meter Dash

19. Liberty Ferrell 1:07.07

37. Ashley Jensen 1:15.33

Girls 800 Meter Run

27. Kaisa Arnell 2:51.25

45. Angie MacKinnon 3:02.59

51. Ashley Jensen 3:16.51

Girls 200 Meter Dash

24. Liberty Ferrell 29.11

71. Merika Moffatt 33.94

Girls Long Jump

10. Mariyah Brady 14-10.00

28. Liberty Ferrell 12-10.75

36. Erika Wilson 11-08.25

Girls Shot Put

5. Natasha Young 33-04.00

25. Alaina Maiers 27-01.00

32. Alexis Martin 26-05.00

38. Codi Green 25-00.00

Girls Discuss

2. Natasha Young 119-02

20. Alexis Martin 75-02

24. Codi Green 66-11

31. Alaina Maiers 57-08

Girls Team Scores

1. Rock Springs HS-WY 92

2. Copper Hills HS 73 .5

3. Timpview HS 70 .5

4. Hillcrest HS 70

5. Corner Canyon HS 60

6. American Fork HS 41 .5

7. West HS 40

8. Kearns HS 34

9. Brighton HS 29

10. Union HS 28

11. Rowland Hall 27

12. West Jordan HS 24 .5

13. Altamont HS 18

14. Cottonwood HS 13

14. Green River HS WY 13

16. Judge Memorial CHS 9

16. Murray HS 9

18. Bingham HS 8

18. Kemmerer 8

20. Jordan HS 6

21. Cyprus High School 1