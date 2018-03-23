GRHS Track and Field Kicks Off Outdoor Season at Big Piney

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team competed at its first meet of the 2018 outdoor season on Wednesday at the 2018 Pete Olson Memorial meet in Big Piney.

Green River competed against teams from Big Piney, Pinedale, Jackson, Mountain View, Lyman, and Farson-Eden.

Check out Green River’s results from the meet below.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Results

Boys Triple Jump

3rd- Kyle Cacho 39-09.75

4th- Isaac Ruiz 38-10.00

6th- Alex Marius 36-07.50

Boys Long Jump

2nd- Kyle Cacho 19-06.50

4th- Marcos Molina 18-03.00

6th- Isaac Ruiz 18-00.00

10th- James King 17-03.00

11th- Gavin Heiser 16-11.00

22nd- Tommy Clark 14-03.00

23rd- Cameron Kitchen 13-09.00

25th- Max Orr 13-04.00

Boys Discuss

1st- Nick Boldt 133-00

8th- David Martinez 117-07

9th- Justin Rubalcaba 106-10

11th- Jacob Martinez 104-10

17th- Kolby Ivie 96-10

23rd- Josiah Prieto 91-05

30th- Jarrod Shoemaker 82-02

33rd- Tito Mena 80-11

34th- Placido Mena 77-00

39th- Russell Ferrell 70-04

45th- Ty Alcorn 60-10

Boys Shot Put

2nd- Nick Boldt 43-03.00

10th Jacob Martinez 37-05.50

11th- David Martinez 37-01.00

18th- Tito Mena 33-00.00

22nd- Placido Mena 31-10.50

23rd- Justin Rubalcaba 31-08.00

28th- Kolby Ivie 30-07.50

29th- Josiah Prieto 30-05.00

33rd- Russell Ferrell 27-01.00

35th- Ty Alcorn 26-09.00

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

1st- Green River HS WY ‘B’- 1) Christian Gayton, 2) Drew Gibson, 3) Brayden Kovick, 4) Marcos Valerio 8:49.97

5th- Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1) Gabe Davis, 2) Brady Eckelberry, 3) Evin Hansen, 4) Miles Moffat 10:38.47

Boys 100 Meter Dash

2nd- Marcos Molina 11.66

12th- Seth White 12.37

15th- Gavin Heiser 12.60

17th- James King 12.75

20th- Isaac Ruiz 12.84

23rd- Logan Reichl 13.10

31st- Tommy Clark 13.60

35th- Max Orr 14.06

36th- Cameron Kitchen 14.60

37th- Brody Bell 15.13

38th- Cole White 15.15

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1st- Marcos Valerio 4:52.8

3rd- Brayden Kovick 4:59.6

5th- Christian Gaytan 5:11.6

16th- Miles Moffat 5:31.6

21st- Brady Eckelberry 6:25.3

24th- Evin Hansen 6:34.1

Boys 400 Meter Dash

3rd- Cole White 54.78

6th- James King 58.22

9th- Logan Reichl 59.47

11th- Max Orr 1:02.88

Boys 800 Meter Run

1st- Drew Gibson 2:10.41

10th- Bryson Greymountain 2:29.47

Boys 200 Meter Dash

2nd- Kyle Cacho 23.44

4th- Cole White 24.38

7th- Seth White 24.66

10th- Gavin Heiser 25.31

12th- Isaac Ruiz 25.82

13th- James King 25.85

24th- Max Orr 27.78

29th- Brody Bell 31.15

30th- Logan Reichl 32.09

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

3rd- Green River HS WY ‘B’- 1) Marcos Valerio, 2) Brayden Kovick, 3) Drew Gibson, 4) Christian Gaytan 3:50.44

Boys Team Scores

Mountain View High School 154.333 Big Piney HS 139.5 Green River HS WY 131 Pinedale High School 68 Jackson Hole 54 Farson HS 43.5 Lyman High School 37.666

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Results

Girls Triple Jump

10th- Kirsten Knezovich 27-00.25

Girls Long Jump

2nd- Erika Wilson 15-05.00

6th- Liberty Ferrell 14-04.00

7th- Mariyah Brady 14-03.50

14th- Patience Bentley 12-07.50

18th- Ashlie Childress 11-06.00

21st- Modesta Rocha 10-06.00

22nd- Jacque Vaquera 10-05.00

Girls Discuss

2nd- Natasha Young 112-04.50

9th- Cassidy Gomez 77-07

10th- Kim Peterson 77-05.50

12th- Codi Green 71-09.50

17th- Alaina Maiers 65-00.50

22nd- Alexis Martin 60-08.50

23rd- Kennedy Ferguson 59-04

24th- Lupita Ramirez-Galvan 47-10.00

26th- Cherylann Moritz 45-01.50

Girls Shot Put

2nd- Natasha Young 34-00.50

7th- Alaina Maiers 29-10.00

10th- Cassidy Gomez 28-09.00

15th- Alexis Martin 26-03.00

16th- Kim Peterson 24-10.00

22nd- Codi Green 23-05.00

25th- Kennedy Ferguson 20-04.00

27th- Lupita Ramirez-Galvan 19-03.00

28th- Cherylann Moritz 18-10.00

Girls High Jump

2nd- Erika Wilson 5-02.00

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

2nd- Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1) Kirsten Knezovich, 2) Emilee Mandros, 3) Merika Moffatt, 4) Samantha Hardin 12:38.65

3rd- Green River HS WY ‘B’- 1) Ashley Jensen, 2) Kaisa Arnell, 3) Angie MacKinnon, 4) Jarin Mandros 14:21.46

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

4th- Mariyah Brady 17.69

13th- Liberty Ferrell 20.75

17th- Ashlie Childress 22.13

Girls 100 Meter Dash

11th- Erika Wilson 14.28

17th- Jacque Vaquera 14.66

24th- Patience Bentley 15.09

33rd- Ashlie Childress 16.12

33rd- Cayleigh Welch 16.12

38th- Briana Bautisia 16.56

40th- Modesta Rocha 17.13

Girls 1600 Meter Run

8th- Angie MacKinnon 6:55.1

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

5th- Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1) Mariyah Brady, 2) Lauren Hoyt, 3) Erika Wilson, 4) Jacque Vaquera 58.50

Girls 400 Meter Dash

6th- Jarin Mandros 1:24.72

7th- Samantha Hardin 1:24.85

8th- Kamille Fowler

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

2nd- Liberty Ferrell 54.3

7th- Ashlie Childress 1:10.62

Girls 800 Meter Run

5th- Kaisa Arnell 2:57.06

8th- Ashley Jensen 3:18.92

9th- Merika Moffatt 3:38.94

10th- Emilee Mandros 3:42.84

11th- Samantha Hardin 3:43.28

Girls 200 Meter Dash

3rd- Liberty Ferrell 30.10

8th- Patience Bentley 32.06

12th- Cayleigh Welch 34.22

16th- Modesta Rocha 36.56

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

5th- Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1) Emilee Mandros, 2) Samantha Hardin, 3) Kirsten Knezovich, 4) Merika Moffatt 5:22.97

Girls Team Scores

Big Piney HS 132 Pinedale High School 128 Green River HS WY 95 Mountain View High School 89 Lyman High School 71 Jackson Hole 54 Farson HS 46

Boys and Girls Team Scores

Big Piney HS 271.5 Mountain View High School 243.333 Green River HS WY 226 Pinedale High School 196 Lyman High School 108.666 Jackson Hole 108 Farson HS 89.5

Up Next

The GRHS track and field team will travel to West Jordan, Utah tomorrow for the Utah High School Track Coaches Association Invitational. Other Wyoming teams in attendance will be Rock Springs, Evanston, and Kemmerer.