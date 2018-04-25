GRHS Track & Field Competes at Morgan Invitational in Utah

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team traveled to Morgan, Utah on Saturday, April 21 for the 2018 Morgan Invitational.

The boy’s team took eighth place, while the girl’s team tied for 14th place out of 22 teams. Other Wyoming teams that competed at the invitational were Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Mountain View, and Farson-Eden.



Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

50. Tommy Clark 12.75

52. James King 12.80

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

35. Gavin Heiser 25.67

50. Tommy Clark 27.11

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

3. Kyle Cacho 51.80

23. Isaac Ruiz 56.82

35. Logan Reichl 58.80

41. Gavin Heiser 59.86

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

8. Miles Moffat 2:09.15

14. Drew Gibson 2:12.83

16. Christian Gaytan 2:13.34

39. Greg Sherwin 2:23.80

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

5. Marcos Valerio 4:39.34

7. Christian Gaytan 4:40.67

36. Drew Gibson 5:03.56

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

11. Brayden Kovick 10:37.84

Boy’s Sprint Medley Relay

4. Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1. Seth White 2. Gavin Heiser 3. Kyle Cacho 4. Marcos Valerio 3:54.59

Boy’s Long Jump

2. Kyle Cacho 20-03.25

31. Gavin Heiser 17-02.00

37. Isaac Ruiz 16-08.75

41. Tommy Clark 16-00.75

Boy’s Shot Put

4. Nick Boldt 48-01.00

12. Justin Rubalcaba 40-08.00

17. Jacob Martinez 39-04.00

22. David Martinez 37-11.00

27. Tito Mena 35-02.00

Boy’s Discus

4. David Martinez 133-03

5. Nick Boldt 133-01

11. Justin Rubalcaba 112-11

13. Jacob Martinez 108-09

25. Kolby Ivie 100-02

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Morgan HS 72 .5

2. Bear River High School 72

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 65

4. Layton HS 61 .5

5. Mountain View HS 54

6. Copper Hills HS 46 .5

7. Clearfield HS 40 .5

8. Green River HS WY 40

9. East 26

10. Davis HS 24

10. Ben Lomond HS 24

12. Farson HS 17

13. Big Piney HS 13

14. North Summit HS 12

15. Judge Memorial CHS 11

16. Juan Diego Catholic HS 10

16. Layton Christian Acad. 10

18. Kemmerer 9 .5

19. Tabiona HS 6

19. Rowland Hall 6

21. Duchesne HS 1 .5

22. Park City HS 1

22. South Summit High School 1



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

20. Lauren Hoyt 13.68

43. Chatney Tirrell 14.30

56. Emmie Archibald 14.61

56. Jacque Vaquera 14.61

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

34. Liberty Ferrell 29.21

43. Jacque Vaquera 29.89

50. Chatney Tirrell 30.69

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

26. Chatney Tirrell 1:09.65

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

31. Jarin Mandros 2:51.86

41. Kaisa Arnell 2:55.46

44. Angie MacKinnon 2:57.67

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

36. Sydney Hosford 6:30.49

43. Angie MacKinnon 6:39.89

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

19. Sydney Hosford 13:40.94

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

16. Emmalee Skinner 18.95

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

13. Liberty Ferrell 53.03

22. Emmalee Skinner 54.44

28. Kaisa Arnell 56.07

Girl’s Sprint Medley Relay

7. Green River HS WY ‘A’- 1. Emmie Archibald 2. Lauren Hoyt 3. Liberty Ferrell 4. Kaisa Arnell 5:02.96

Girl’s Long Jump

5. Lauren Hoyt 15-06.25

28. Liberty Ferrell 13-05.50

29. Jacque Vaquera 13-05.25

36. Emmie Archibald 12-03.50

37. Emmalee Skinner 12-01.00

Girl’s Shot Put

21. Alaina Maiers 29-04.00

35. Alexis Martin 25-11.00

39. Kim Peterson 25-04.00

40. Codi Green 25-03.00

Girl’s Discus

19. Lauren Hoyt 85-10

27. Kim Peterson 79-11

37. Codi Green 70-01

49. Alexis Martin 53-03

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Layton HS 94

2. North Summit HS 78

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 64

4. Bear River High School 59

5. Copper Hills HS 58

6. Morgan HS 53

7. Clearfield HS 44

8. Big Piney HS 39

9. Mountain View HS 37

10. Judge Memorial CHS 24

11. Duchesne HS 18

12. Tabiona HS 10

13. Saint Joseph Catholic High 9

14. Green River HS WY 6

14. Juan Diego Catholic HS 6

14. Manila HS 6

14. Rowland Hall 6

18. Kemmerer 5

19. Park City HS 4

20. Ben Lomond HS 2

21. Farson HS 1

21. Davis HS 1