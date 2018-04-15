GRHS Track & Field Competes at Okie Blanchard Invitational

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team traveled to Cheyenne on Thursday to compete at the 2018 Okie Blanchard Invitational at Cheyenne East High School.

The girls team totaled up 14 points to take tenth place.

The boys team took ninth place with 25.5 points.

Check out the Wolves’ individual results below.



Green River High School

Girl’s Results



Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

12- Ferrell, Liberty 29.92

15- Hoyt, Lauren 30.48

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

10- Arnell, Kaisa 2:48.18

12- Hosford, Sydney 2:52.40

22- MacKinnon, Angie 3:03.65

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

8- Arnell, Kaisa 6:18.53

9- Hosford, Sydney 6:21.69

15- MacKinnon, Angie 6:58.35

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

2- Brady, Mariyah 17.48

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

7- Ferrell, Liberty 54.08

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

Green River HS WY ‘A’ DQ

Girl’s Long Jump

6- Hoyt, Lauren 16-05.75

10- Brady, Mariyah 15-04.25

14- Wilson, Erika Green River 15-00.00

26- Ferrell, Liberty Green River 12-11.50

Girl’s Shot Put

17- Gomez, Cassidy 28-09.00

19- Maiers, Alaina 27-00.50

21- Martin, Alexis 26-04.50

Girl’s Discus

17- Hoyt, Lauren 79-08

20- Gomez, Cassidy 74-05

22- Maiers, Alaina 70-03

29- Martin, Alexis 61-01

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Kelly Walsh High School 154

2. Central High School 139.50

3. Laramie High School 112.50

4. Cheyenne East High 79

5. Cheyenne South High 37

6. Douglas HS 32

7. Torrington 28

8. Rawlins 25

9. Saratoga 21

10. Green River HS WY 14

11. Southeast H.S. 11

12. Wheatland High School 5







Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

9- White, Cole 12.11

24- Ruiz, Isaac 12.82

White, Seth Green River 12.37 DQ

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

8- Heiser, Gavin 25.18

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

5 Cacho, Kyle 53.96

15 Heiser, Gavin 59.17

White, Cole Green River 52.89 DNF

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

6- Valerio, Marcos 2:09.23

13- Gaytan, Christian 2:13.88

17- Kovick, Brayden 2:17.47

19- Gibson, Drew 2:18.87

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

5- Valerio, Marcos 4:54.85

9- Gaytan, Christian 5:04.05

14- Kovick, Brayden 5:12.42

Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay

Green River HS WY ‘A’ DQ

Boy’s Sprint Medley Relay

Green River HS WY ‘A’ DQ

Boy’s Long Jump

6- Cacho, Kyle 20-07.75

10- Ruiz, Isaac 19-05.00

17- Heiser, Gavin 17-06.00

19- Molina, Marcos 17-03.75

Boy’s Triple Jump

13- Cacho, Kyle 39-06.50

15- Ruiz, Isaac 39-00.50

Boy’s Shot Put

3- Boldt, Nick 45-08.25

10- Martinez, Jacob 40-00.00

16- Martinez, David 39-01.00

28- Rubalcaba, Justin 35-08.25

Boy’s Discus

7- Martinez, David 120-10

10- Martinez, Jacob 114-08

11- Boldt, Nick 114-00

17- Rubalcaba, Justin 105-00

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 143

2. Kelly Walsh High School 115.50

3. Cheyenne East High 98

4. Central High School 92

5. Torrington 61

6. Wheatland High School 33

7. Southeast H.S. 32

7. Douglas HS 32

9. Green River HS WY 25.50

10. Saratoga 22

11. Rawlins 11

12. Cheyenne South High 4