GRHS Track & Field Recognizes Senior Athletes [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team recognized its senior athletes yesterday at the GRHS Twilight meet.
The meet was a dual against the Lyman Eagles.
The seniors honored included Brody Belcher, Kyle Cacho, Christian Gayton, Lauren Hoyt, Logan Johnson, Kirsten Knezovich, Brayden Kovick, Placido Mena, Miles Moffat, and Natasha Young.
Check out some photos of the seniors and their families below.
