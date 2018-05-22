GRHS Track & Field Wraps Up Season at State Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team competed at the Wyoming High School 4A State Track and Field Meet in Casper on Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19.

The GRHS girl’s team took tenth place with 22 points. The boy’s team took eleventh place with 14 points.

The Lady Wolves came away with one state champion, as junior Erika Wilson won the 4A girl’s high jump with a jump of 5-04.00.

Senior Natasha Young placed second in the 4A girl’s discus throw with a throw of 120-07.

Sophomore Mariyah Brady took sixth in the 4A girl’s 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.09.

For the boys, junior David Martinez took fourth in the 4A boy’s discus throw with a throw of 134-09.

Senior Kyle Cacho took fifth place in the 4A boy’s 400 meter dash with a time of 51.36.



Check out GRHS’ complete results from the state track and field meet.

Green River High School

Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

15. Lauren Hoyt 13.54

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

11. Kaisa Arnell 12:35.62

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

6. Mariyah Brady 17.09

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

13. Liberty Ferrell 50.95

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

8. Green River High School 1) Mariyah Brady 2) Lauren Hoyt 3) Chatney Tirrell 4) Jacque Vaquera 52.42

Girl’s Long Jump

13. Mariyah Brady 14-11.75

Girl’s High Jump

1. Erika Wilson 5-04.00

Girl’s Shot Put

9. Natasha Young 37-01.00

Girl’s Discus Throw

2. Natasha Young 120-07

Girl’s Team Scores

Central High School 120 Laramie High School 101 Sheridan High School 97.50 Rock Springs High School 93.50 Kelly Walsh High School 74 Thunder Basin High School 58 Natrona County High School 40 East High School 27 Jackson Hole High School 25 Green River High School 22 Campbell County High Schoo 19 Evanston High School 14 South High School 7





Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

12. Kyle Cacho 11.61

13. Marcos Molina 11.68

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

5. Kyle Cacho 51.36

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

9. Christian Gaytan 2:01.12

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

15. Brayden Kovick 10:37.54

Boy’s 4×800 Meter Relay

5. Green River High School 1) Brayden Kovick 2) Drew Gibson 3) Christian Gaytan 4) Marcos Valerio 8:23.82

Boy’s 1600 Meter Sprint Medley

8. Green River High School 1) Seth White 2) Marcos Molina 3) Isaac Ruiz 4) Marcos Valerio 3:45.98

Boy’s Long Jump

11. Kyle Cacho 21-01.00

Boy’s Shot Put

— Nick Boldt FOUL

Boy’s Discus Throw

4. David Martinez 134-09

9. Nick Boldt 123-06

Boy’s Team Scores