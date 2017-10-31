GRHS Volleyball Will Head to Casper for State

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves volleyball team will travel to Casper this week to compete in the Wyoming 4A State Volleyball Championships, which will take place Thursday through Saturday, November 2 through November 4.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Wolves Took Third at Regional Tournament

The Wolves finished third at the Wyoming 4A Regional Volleyball Tournament last weekend, Saturday, October 28, so they will go into state as the number three seed for the West Conference.



Wolves will Play Against Thunder Basin

The Wolves will take on Thunder Basin, the number two seed for the East Conference, on Thursday at 4:30 pm.



Regional Scores

The Wolves played two games at regionals, one against Natrona County and one against Evanston.

The Wolves lost to the Natrona County Fillies in five sets, (27-25, 14-25, 16-25, 25-14, 9-15). Green River then played the Evanston Red Devils, in which they won in four sets (16-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22). The Wovles took the third place title, while Evanston took the fourth.