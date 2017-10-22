GRHS Volleyball Wins Last Two Matches of Regular Season

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves volleyball team had a successful weekend, winning against both the Jackson Hole Broncs on the road and the Evanston Red Devils at home, Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.



Wolves Sweep Jackson

On Friday, the Wolves dominated in Jackson, sweeping the Broncs for the second time this season (25-18, 25-13, 25-11).

Green River High School

Wolves Play with Heart Against Evanston

The Wolves played a tough, high energy, and emotional game against Evanston on Saturday night. The Wolves dedicated the game to Veldon Hix, senior Hannah Hix’s grandfather, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Friday while he was traveling to Jackson to watch the Wolves play.

Green River won the match in four sets, 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Set 1

Green River started out strong and motivated, winning the first set 25-14. Erica Wilson had two blocks back-to-back to win the set. Wilson, Hix, and Katie Banks had strong performances in the first set, and throughout the match, putting up a lot of points from blocks and kills.

Set 2

Evanston gained momentum in the second set, winning 25-23. The match remained close for the third and fourth sets.

Set 3

The Wolves and the Red Devils played a back and forth game in the third set, keeping the score close. Green River had the momentum, however, and Hix killed the ball down the line to win the set, 25-22.

Set 4

Evanston started the fourth and final set strong, scoring five unanswered points to start out the game. The Red Devils had worked their way to a ten point lead when the Wolves made a comeback. With several kills from Hix and Banks, assisted by Andri Dewey, the Wolves fought their way to the lead.

Hix had a kill down the line to even the score up at 21-21. Then Banks got a kill down the line to pull ahead, 22-21. Two cross-court kills by Banks brought the score to 24-22. Sophomore Ashelynn Birch blocked a Red Devil hitter to get the match and set point, 25-22.

JV Match

The Green River JV volleyball team suffered a tough loss against the Red Devils in three sets.

Sophomore Match

The Wolves’ Sophomore team dominated against the Red Devils, winning in two sets.

Freshman Match

The Freshman volleyball team played a tough game against the Red Devils, but couldn’t secure the win, losing in three sets.