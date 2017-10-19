GRHS Will Play Star Valley for No. 1 Playoff Seeding

GREEN RIVER—The Green River High School Wolves football team will take on the Star Valley Braves this Friday, October 20, at 7 pm at the Wolves Stadium.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Wolves are Ranked Third

The Wolves are ranked third with a 6-1 record, while the number one ranked Braves are undefeated this season with a 7-0 record.

Though the Braves have a slightly better record, the Wolves will have home field advantage, and they have won their last two games.



Winner Gets No. 1 Seed

The game will determine the number one and number two playoff seeds. If Green River wins, they will have the number one seed and will have home field advantage for the playoffs.



Senior Night

Friday night’s game will also be Senior Night for the football team, cheerleading squad, and dance team. Senior recognition for the football team will take place before the game at 6:30 pm. Seniors on the dance team and cheer squad will be recognized at halftime.