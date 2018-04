GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves soccer team won both of its games today at the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Boys Soccer Invite in Green River.

The Wolves kicked off their invitational play with a 4-0 win over Riverton.

They then beat Buffalo 1-0.

Check out some photos of the Wolves’ game against Buffalo below.



Green River High School

