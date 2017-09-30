GRHS Wolves Lose Hard Fought Battle Against Evanston

GREEN RIVER—The Green River High School Wolves started off strong in their Homecoming football game against the Evanston Red Devils, but the Red Devils pulled the upset over the Wolves, giving Green River their first loss of the season.

No. 2 ranked Wolves started the game with an undefeated season. The Red Devils came into the game with a 2-3 overall record, and 1-2 record in conference play.

First Quarter

The first quarter showed signs of another Wolves win, with big offensive and defensive plays.

The second play of the game, not even one minute into the first quarter, Senior Cole White got an interception, turning the ball over to the Wolves.

The Wolves put up the first points of the night, kicking a field goal with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Green River High School

The Wolves defense held the Red Devil offense from getting a touch down or a field goal with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

The score was 3-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter when Senior Chance Hofer ran the ball in for a touchdown.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was 10-0, Green River leading.

Second Quarter

With about six minutes left in the first half, Evanston put up their first points of the game with a touchdown and extra point, making the score 10-7.

No more points were put up by either team in the first half, leaving the score at 10-7.

Third Quarter

The third quarter went by with neither team scoring until Evanston scored a touchdown with one minute left in the quarter.

The Wolves blocked the extra point, making the score 10-13, Evanston leading for the first time all game.

Fourth Quarter

At the start of the fourth quarter, Evanston scored a touchdown and extra point. The score was 10-20.

With about six minutes left in the game, Hofer passed to White for a touchdown, making the score 17-20 with the extra point. The game was once again a field goal game.

Just under three minutes left in the game, Evanston intercepted the ball, leading to a pick six. After the extra point, the score was 17-27. The Wolves only had 2:30 minutes left with no timeouts.

Two minutes left in the game, Senior Camden Croft ran the ball 46-yards for a touchdown, however, because of a holding penalty on the Wolves offense, the touchdown was revoked and the ball was brought back.

With just one minute left, Anthony Mitchell scored a touchdown, and with the extra point, the score was 24-27, once again making it a one score game.

However, with no timeouts, the Wolves had to kick an onside kick to have the opportunity to score again. The kick was recovered by Evanston, ending the game, the score 24-27.

First Matchup Since 2010

The last time the Wolves played Evanston was in 2010, when both teams were 4A. Evanston won that game.

The last time Green River beat Evanston was in 2009 in Evanston. The Wolves won against Evanston three years consecutively from 2007-2009.

Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game

Cole White is the Wolves offensive player of the game.

Dakota Wingard is the Wolves defensive player of the game.