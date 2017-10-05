GRHS Wolves Volleyball Win All Four Dig Pink Matches

GREEN RIVER—The Green River High School Wolves and the Rock Springs Tigers volleyball teams met up for the annual Dig Pink: Servin’ Up A Cure matches Wednesday night, October 4, in which the Wolves beat their rivals in all four matches.

“The win was really good. It’s always great to win a rivalry match,” Green River head coach Rikki Shantz said.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





The GRHS Varsity, JV, Sophomore, and Freshman volleyball teams each won their matches against Rock Springs.





Varsity Match

Earlier this season when the Wolves and Tigers played in Green River, the Tigers won in five games.

The Varsity Wolves volleyball team came into Dig Pink determined to win. They pulled off a sweep, winning against the Tigers in three games, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17.

First Game

Due to a powerful Wolves offense, GRHS started the first game with a 15-5 lead.

Green River’s Ashelynn Birch, Kaitlyn Banks, Erica Wilson, Hannah Hix, and Raena Finch, with assists from setter Andri Dewey, slammed their way into the lead. The momentum was with the Wolves.

The Wolves held onto their lead throughout the first game, winning 25-11.

The Wolves had very few unforced errors, which is something they have been working on eliminating in practice, according to Shantz.

Second Game

The Wolves scored the first point of the second game with a cross-court kill from Banks. Banks got four kills within the first ten possessions.

Though Rock Springs’ Selena Cudney, Skya Legerski, Jayden Robison, Taylor Jenkins, and Kristin McCrann put up some points with big blocks and hits, the Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Wolves in the second game.

Hix placed the ball in a hole on the Tigers’ court, winning the second game 25-15.

Third Game

Birch scored the first point of the game with a block against Kristin McCrann’s spike.

Cudney answered with a kill, making the score 1-1.

However, with powerful kills from Birch and Banks, and two aces from libero Abby Alcorn, the Wolves took the lead 5-1.

With several kills and blocks from Banks, Finch, Wilson, and Hix, the Wolves held onto their lead for the rest of the match.

Though the Tigers fought throughout the game, the Wolves won 25-17, earning themselves the match win against their rivals.





Pyer: “We have to stay positive”

The Tigers had a rough night, struggling to make the big plays needed to win against their rivals.

“My girls really struggled tonight as an entire team,” Rock Springs head coach Pyer said. “We started off slow and nothing ever happened to pick up the pace.” However, she noted, “Kristin McCrann had a phenomenal game.”

It’s always tough to lose a rivalry game, but Pyer said her team will let this loss go and focus on the next task.

“There will always be those games that you just let it go and move on, and tonight is definitely one of those game,” Pyer said. “We have to stay positive and focus on what’s important and where we are going, and not lose confidence in our abilities.”





Shantz: “Total team effort”

The Wolves have been working on eliminating unforced errors in practice, and their hard work paid off.

“The girls really controlled the game better. We didn’t give away a lot of points,” Shantz said. “Defense has been improving each game and it continued that way tonight.”

Shantz believes the team’s energy and their effort as a unit is to credit for much of their success in the Dig Pink match.

“I thought it was a total team effort,” she said. “From the biggest hitter to those kids that come to work hard at practice every day, without the promise of much playing time. The team energy was great.”

Along with the control the team possessed, Shantz hopes her team will carry the confidence they showed against Rock Springs throughout the remainder of their season.





JV Match

The JV Wolves volleyball team came out on top of a tough match with the Tigers, winning in three games, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18.

The Wolves and Tigers started their match with a very close first game, but the Wolves pulled out the win 25-23.

The Tigers came back in the second game hungry for the win, beating the Wolves 25-16.

However, the Wolves started the third game with seven unanswered points, giving them a 7-0 lead.

Though the Tigers caught up and took the lead 15-14, the Wolves pulled ahead once again and never lost the momentum.

The Wolves won the third game 25-18, winning the match.





Sophomore Match

The Sophomore Wolves volleyball team beat the Tigers in two games, 25-12, 25-20.

The Wolves started the match strong, winning 25-12 over the Tigers.

The Tigers picked up some momentum in the second game, but they couldn’t quite keep up with Wolves. GRHS won the second game 25-20, winning the match.





Freshman Match

The GRHS Freshman Wolves won their match in three games, 15-25, 25-18, 25-17.

The Freshman Tigers volleyball team started off the match strong, beating the Wolves 25-15.

However, the Wolves picked up momentum in the second game, winning over the Tigers 25-18.

The Wolves carried their energy into the third game where they finished the match with a win, 25-17.