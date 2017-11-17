GRHS Wrestling Program Hosts Camp for Junior Wrestlers

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School wrestling coaches and wrestlers hosted a camp for the Green River Junior Wolves Wrestlers from November 6 to November 16.



Camp Details

Kindergarten, first grade, and second grade aged kids were invited to participate in the camp. The Junior Wolves were introduced to collegiate style wrestling under the instruction of the GRHS wrestlers.

The junior wrestlers worked on their skills from 6 to 7 pm on November 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. The camp introduces the junior wrestlers to the Green River High School wrestling program early.



Camp Tournament

On the last night of the camp, the Junior Wolves were matched up by age, weight, and skill to compete in a camp tournament. The wrestlers were eager and excited to wrestle and put their newly developed skills to the test.



GRHS 2017-18 Season Opener

The GRHS Wolves wrestling practice will start on Monday, November 27. Their first competition will be the Evanston Invite on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.

Green River High School

