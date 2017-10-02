Grieving Mother Brings Angel Statue to Green River

GREEN RIVER – A new statue will be unveiled and dedicated at the Green River Cemetery tomorrow, one which people both local and around the country have contributed to make a reality.

One Sweetwater County woman, Cristy Price, set out to raise money for an Angel of Hope statue to help grieving parents who have lost a child by giving them a place to heal.

The statue was created in memory of Maicy Braden and Stella Doak, two Sweetwater County children who were lost too early in tragic accidents.

The initiative, which included several fundraisers over the past few months, has raised more than $18,000, which was enough for the statue, installation, and landscaping.

The statue will also feature a nameplate, where grieving parents can add the names of the children they’ve lost. Nameplates will be attached at a later date.

The dedication is at the Green River Cemetery at 6 pm tomorrow, October 3. This date was chosen because it’s the one year anniversary of Maicy Braden’s death.

There will be a prayer, as well as a telling of the history of the angel and the journey to bring the angel to Green River.

“It’s amazing. It makes me cry…everybody that has helped. People from New Jersey to Arizona to Oregon have donated to make this happen,” said Price. “It’s beautiful. There aren’t really any words.”

About the Angel

The Angel of Hope is from the book, “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans.

In the book, a mother is grieving at the base of an angel statue. After the book was published, people began asking where this statue was. It had been demolished years prior to him writing the book.

In 1994, Richard Paul Evans commissioned a statue to be created and now there are over 120 statues around the country.

The sculpture is the creation of a father and son from Salt Lake City, Ortho and Jared Fairbanks, and modeled according to the description in Evans’ book. The face of the angel is that of Evans’ second daughter, Allyson-Danica.

On the statue, if you look closely you can find on the angel’s right wing the word “hope.”

“The Angel of Hope statue is a place for grieving parents to go,” said Price. “A place that will hopefully help heal them.”

Price said it is her mission to see that Green River has a Christmas Box Angel Statue for all of the grieving parents, families, friends, and strangers that have lost a loved one, and most unimaginable, their child.