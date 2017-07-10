Grieving Mother Raises Money for Statue to Remember Lost Children

GREEN RIVER – One Sweetwater County woman, Cristy Price, is looking to help grieving parents who have lost a child by giving them a place to heal.

Last weekend, The Fishbowl in Green River hosted the first of several fundraisers to commission an Angel of Hope statue for the Green River Cemetery.

That fundraiser and the statue that will be purchased are in memory of Maicy Braden and Stella Doak, two Sweetwater County children who were lost too early in tragic accidents.

“I’ve been very fortunate since my daughter died with the support of the community,” said Price. “And I am fortunate that I have a place to go, but a lot of parents don’t have a place in the cemetery. “

The Angel of Hope statue is to provide that place. “I just want people to have a place to go to help heal,” said Price.

The Angel of Hope is from the book, “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans.

In the book, a mother is grieving at the base of an angel statue. After the book was published, people began asking where this statue was. It had been demolished years prior to him writing the book.

In 1994, Richard Paul Evans commissioned a statue to be created and now there are over 120 statues around the country.

.



.

The sculpture is the creation of a father and son from Salt Lake City, Ortho and Jared Fairbanks, and modeled according to the description in Evans’ book. The face of the angel is that of Evans’ second daughter, Allyson-Danica.

On the statue, if you look closely you can find on the angel’s right wing the word “hope.”

“The Angel of Hope statue is a place for grieving parents to go,” said Price. “A place that will hopefully help heal them.”

Price said it is her mission to see that Green River has a Christmas Box Angel Statue for all of the grieving parents, families, friends, and strangers that have lost a loved one, and most unimaginable, their child.

The statue costs $14,500 and Price said she can get one ordered once she has half of the cost down. The statue will take about 3 months to build.

.

How to Donate