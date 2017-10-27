Grizzly Bear Shot By Off-Duty Game Warden Northwest of Cody

CHEYENNE – An adult female grizzly bear was shot and killed northwest of Cody by an off-duty game warden Chris Queen as the bear charged him.

The warden reported the event immediately.

According to Game and Fish, Warden Queen reported the incident to his immediate supervisor via his cell phone. A joint team of investigators from the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Division of Investigation (DCI) are looking into the incident. Game and Fish bear experts and others assisted the investigators in returning to the area where the incident occurred and in collecting information. The bear was accompanied by three cubs. Game and Fish staff worked with the team to assess the condition of the bear cubs and will continue to monitor their status.

Requests for information regarding the investigation should be directed to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.