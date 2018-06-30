GRPD and GRFD Respond to Shed Fire

GREEN RIVER– Officers with the Green River Police Department and the Green River Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on June 29 at 12:42 am at 1910 South Carolina.

A shed on the property was in flames, the north side of the roof had collapsed, and the flames were extending beyond the top of the walls.

Officers were able to make contact with Andrew Andreasen who was asleep inside the residence and escorted him outside. The GRFD initial attack team quickly suppressed the fire.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Weed burning was determined to be the cause of the fire. Mitchell Andreasen was issued a citation for Burning in City Limits.