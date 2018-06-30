GRPD Arrest Man for Discharging a Firearm in Town

GREEN RIVER– Green River Police Department officers responded to an area by 890 W Flaming Gorge Way for a report of shots fired on June 28 at 9:55 pm.

The suspect reportedly fired the weapon randomly and was hiding in the bushes. The suspect ran from the officers, but officers were able to locate and detain the suspect. A firearm and spent casings were located on the scene.

Orlando Akeah Dickie, 28, of Shiprock, New Mexico, was arrested and cited for discharging a firearm in city limits and resisting arrest.

At this time no injuries or property damage has been reported. Please contact Dispatch at 307-875-1400 to report any damage.