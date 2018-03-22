GRPD Attempting To Locate Stolen Vehicle

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, between the hours of 1030pm on Saturday, March 17, 2018, and 1030am on Sunday, March 18, 2018, a dark gray, 2011 Mazda S3, similar to the one pictured above, was stolen from the parking lot of Club 86 in Green River, Wyoming.

The vehicle had a pink or orange colored Wyoming tag and a University of Wyoming Cowboy bucking horse sticker on the fuel door.

If you have any information concerning this incident please contact Corporal Bode at (307)-872-6188 or the Green River Police Department at (307)-875-1400.