GRPD Introduces New Drug Detection K9 Ridex

The Green River Police Department would like to introduce our new drug detection K9 Ridex to our community. Ridex is a male, Dutch Shepherd, who will be 2 years old in August and is certified in narcotics detection and assigned to his partner, Cpl. Brad Halter.

Since the unexpected passing of our department’s former drug detection K9 Melanie on May 31, 2017, there has been strong support from the community to continue the K9 program. Our department received a generous donation of $5,000 from the Assembly of God Church for the purchase and training of a new K9. With this donation, along with a $2,500 grant from K9 Working Dogs International and budgeted police department funds, we were able to acquire Ridex from K9 Working Dogs International and train Ridex with his handler and partner Cpl. Halter. Cpl. Halter and K9 Ridex will return to K9 Working Dogs International in Kansas this fall for continued training after having the opportunity to work with each other this summer.

The Green River Police Department is grateful to the Assembly of God Church for their donation, allowing us to bring a drug detection K9 back to the community at this time.