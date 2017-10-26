GRPD Investigating Attempted Break In At Club 86

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department blotter report, detectives are investigating a report of an attempted burglary, in which it appeared someone attempted to gain access to Club 86 after hours and was unsuccessful.
