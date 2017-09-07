GRPD Issues Citation For School Bus Passing

GREEN RIVER — According to the Green River Police Department, at 4:18 pm Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a report of passing a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and an 18-year-old Green River resident was issued a citation for a school bus light violation.

According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, in Wyoming, you must stop when meeting or overtaking, from either direction, a stopped school bus with flashing red lights. The driver shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the flashing red lights are no longer activated. When meeting a school bus with activated flashing red lights you may pass, only if there is a physical barrier or separate roadways between your vehicle and the school bus.

Nationally the organization says 100,000 school bus drivers reported 88,205 vehicles passing their buses illegally on a single day.