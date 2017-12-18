GRPD Issues Citations In Two Friday Bus Passing Violations

GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Officers issued citations to two drivers in two separate bus passing incidents on Friday.

At 2:28 pm, officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a report of a bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Matthew Wadsworth, age 31 of Green River, was issued a citation for allegedly meeting or passing a stopped school bus.

At 3:57 pm, Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to a report of a bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Krista Clark, age 35 of Green River was issued a citation for allegedly meeting or passing a stopped school bus.