GRPD Looking For 17 Year Old Runaway

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is asking for information to locate a 17-year-old female runaway.

McKayla Cuthbertson (17) was reported as a runaway on April 8, 2018. McKayla left her residence in Green River without permission and has not returned home.

McKayla is a white female about 5’5” tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair with purple tips. McKayla has a bar piercing in her left ear and a tattoo on her right shoulder of a tree with birds.

Anyone with any information concerning the location of McKayla please contact the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555 or the Sweetwater County Combined Communication Center at 307-875-1400.