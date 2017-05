GREEN RIVER — According to the GRPD daily press release, on May 30, at 3:51 pm, officers responded to a three vehicle collision. It was reported a backhoe was parked and unattended on Pennsylvania Boulevard. The backhoe reportedly rolled into a parked and unoccupied vehicle in front of a residence, pushing the vehicle into another parked and unoccupied vehicle behind it.

No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.