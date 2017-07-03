GRPD Reports Arrest of Auto Burglary Suspect

GREEN RIVER — On Wednesday June 28, 2017 Green River Police Department Officers received parking complaints of two vehicles parked and blocking driveways of separate resident’s in Green River. The vehicles were discovered to have been stolen during the early morning hours of June 28, 2017 from outside their residences.

During the course of the investigation, Green River Police Department Detectives located a third vehicle that had been stolen from in front of a residence during the early morning hours of June 28, 2017. It was further reported, three garages attached to residences had been entered and items stolen. A separate report of a vehicle outside a residence having items stolen from inside was also taken. Detectives gathered evidence, conducted interviews and located a witness who identified a possible suspect.

Evidence collected resulted in the arrest of Cameron Agee, age 26 of Green River, on June 30, 2017 for three counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary and a count of auto burglary.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

The Green River Police Department reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.