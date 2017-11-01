GRPD Reports Lawn Decoration Theft

GREEN RIVER — Officers responded to a report of a vehicle containing juveniles who were stealing lawn decorations.

Officers located the vehicle, lawn decorations and identified the four individuals two of which were juveniles.

Krystal Simpson, age 18 of Green River, was issued citations for underage possession of alcohol and underage consumption of alcohol and was released to her guardians.

Mackenzie Ebert, age 18 of Green River, was issued a citation for underage consumption of alcohol and released to a guardian. A 15-year-old female of Green River was issued citations for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew and was released to a guardian.

A 15-year-old male of Rock Springs was issued citations for underage consumption of alcohol and curfew and was released to a guardian.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which was forwarded to the City of Green River Prosecutor and Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

Additional charges may be pending.