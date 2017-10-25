GRPD Reports Vehicle Vandalism Incidents This Week

GREEN RIVER — Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents were reported this week in Green River.

According to the GRPD blotter:

On October 21st at 8:12 am, officers met with an individual on Madison Avenue who reported their vehicle was egged during the night, while parked in front of their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

Later at 12:43 pm, officers met with an individual on Schultz Street, who reported their vehicle was egged during the night, while parked in front of their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

On October 24th, at 4:23 pm, officers met with an individual on Wind River Drive who reported their vehicle had been hit by paintballs sometime since October 21, 2017, while parked in front of their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.