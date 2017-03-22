GRPD Seeking Information To Identify Owners Of Recovered Property

GREEN RIVER — According to a press release, Green River Police Department is looking to reunite stolen property with its rightful owner.

Full text of the press release follows:

On March 21, 2017, at about 11:40 p.m. Green River Police Officers responded to a report an individual entered a vehicle on Apache Avenue and left the area on foot. Officers and a Trooper with Wyoming Highway Patrol located the described individual and determined items were taken from vehicles in the area. Boe Gregersen, age 18 of Green River, was arrested for burglary from a vehicle.

Our department is looking for information in identifying owners of recovered property. We believe the subject was in the areas of Indian Hills Drive, Apache Avenue and Trail Drive on Monday night, March 20, 2017. If anyone in the areas has noticed items missing from their vehicles, please call Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555.

We would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicle doors, take their keys inside, and to not leave valuables in plain sight in their vehicle. If you should see anything suspicious call the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center at 307-875-1400 or the Green River Police Department at 307-872-0555.

Green River Police Department reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.