GRPD Takes Multiple Vehicle Burglary Reports

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department took multiple reports of auto burglaries over the holiday weekend.

The map above shows the locations of the reported burglaries.

The following is the call log detailing the burglary incidents:

Officers met with an individual on Kit Karson Drive who reported an item taken from inside their parked and unlocked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a larceny on Moroe Avenue. Officers met with the reporting party who stated an item was taken from outside their residence. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers contacted a resident on 4th South West, in reference to a possible auto burglary. The resident checked their vehicle and reported nothing appeared missing.

Officers met with an individual to return found property on South Center Street. The individual stated the property had been inside their parked and unlocked vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of three auto burglaries at East 4th South. Officers met with the residents who reported three unlocked vehicles on their property had items taken out of them sometime since the previous evening. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers spoke with an individual on West Railroad Avenue who reported one of their vehicles had been gone through, nothing appeared missing and they were not interested reporting the incident.

Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary on West Flaming Gorge Way. Upon arrival, officers contacted the reporting party who advised items had been taken from inside their vehicle and another vehicle at the residence appeared to have been gone through but nothing was missing. Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.