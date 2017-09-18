GRPD Warns Of Business Burglaries; Advises Businesses To Invest In Security Upgrade

GREEN RIVER — In an email to the Green River Chamber of Commerce, The Green River Police Department is warning of a string of business burglaries that are believed to possibly be connected to other burglaries in surrounding communities.

According to the email, the GRPD encourages businesses to invest in burglar alarms and security cameras.

The GRPD advises that the deterrent value of the systems can pay for themselves by avoiding costly building repairs and losses to theft.

According to the GRPD blotter report, a burglary is under investigation which occurred at 580 E Flaming Gorge Way, which is the Hitching Post Restaurant.

The blotter report indicates that the burglary was reported at 4:39 am on September 18.