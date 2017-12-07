Guernsey Resident Killed In Roll Over Crash

FT. LARAMIE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on December 5th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 31 on US 26 near Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 11:15 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 1991 Lincoln Town Car was traveling westbound on US 26. For reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway. The driver attempted to steer his vehicle back towards the roadway but overcorrected. His vehicle traveled across both lanes and struck an embankment and overturned. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected. The use of alcohol is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car has been identified as 61-year-old Guernsey, Wyoming resident Terry Molgard.

This is the 119th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 111 in 2016, 139 in 2015, and 146 in 2014 to date.