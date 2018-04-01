Gusts As High As 36 MPH With A High Near 57

Clearing Skies and Mild Temperatures will prevail across much of Wyoming today. Winds will increase tonight as the next cold front approaches the Cowboy State. This stronger system will bring gusty winds along with more snow and colder weather to the region Monday…which will also produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. Drier and warmer conditions will take over on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday A slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.