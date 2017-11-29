A weather system over western Wyoming producing mostly cloudy skies and snow showers in the mountains which will continue until this evening. There are high winds also associated with the front across much of the state, with High Wind Warnings until midday today. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and still cooler today across the region, with breezy conditions. Thursday will be mainly dry with light winds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Light southwest wind.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.