Gusty With Slight Chance Of Precipitation

Another weaker system will impact the state today and tomorrow keeping snow in the forecast for the west. Fog or freezing fog is likely in valleys and basins east of the Divide this morning. Wednesday looks to be the driest day this week as a series of systems will bring precipitation chances back starting Thursday.

Today A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.