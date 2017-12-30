Gusty West Wind Will Create Hazardous Crosswinds Saturday On US 189 and US 191

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gusty westerly wind is anticipated ahead of an Arctic front across southwest Wyoming, mainly Sweetwater County.

Wind speeds on Saturday will increase to 20-to-30 mph with gusts of 40 to as high as 50 mph.

Snow continues in the west and northwest mountains, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday evening.

Gusty, possibly strong winds, are expected in southern and central Wyoming today and on Saturday and will create blowing snow.

Sunday morning through Tuesday morning will see a return to the very cold temperatures across the state.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to sub-zero levels in many areas as well.

Other Impacts

SNOW – A winter storm will impact northwest Wyoming through Saturday afternoon. The heaviest snow will occur Saturday morning. As of 5:00 AM Saturday, much of the snow has been confined to areas near the Montana border with 12-22″ falling in the northern Absaroka Range. Additional snowfall totals on Saturday will generally range from 4-8″ in the mountains. Valley locations may only see 1-3″ of snow, with locally higher amounts in northern Grand Teton National Park.

Below are early snowfall amounts from this winter storm. Snowfall amounts come from various sources and end times. This information will be updated Saturday morning as additional reports are received.

Location Snowfall Fremont County... Burroughs Creek Snotel... 2 inches. Castle Creek Snotel... 2 inches. Cold Springs Snotel... 2 inches. Little Warm Snotel... 1 inch. Johnson County... Cloud Peak Reservoir Snotel... 1 inch. Soldier Park Snotel... 1 inch. Park County... Beartooth Lake Snotel... 13 inches. Wolverine Snotel... 4 inches. Blackwater Snotel... 4 inches. Kirwin Snotel... 3 inches. Evening Star Snotel... 3 inches. 2 WSW Cody... 1 inch. Sublette County... Kendall Ranger Station Snotel... 3 inches. Gunsite Pass Snotel... 2 inches. Loomis Park Snotel... 2 inches. Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel... 1 inch. Teton County... Granite Creek Snotel... 1 inch. Grand Targhee Snotel... 1 inch. Phillips Bench Snotel... 1 inch. 3 SSW Wilson... 1 inch. 12 NE Jackson... 1 inch. Darwin Ranch... 0.8 inches. 2 NE Teton Village... 0.5 inches. Yellowstone National Park... Parker Peak Snotel... 9 inches. Sylvan Lake Snotel... 4 inches. Lewis Lake Divide Snotel... 3 inches. Sylvan Road Snotel... 2 inches. Two Ocean Plateau Snotel... 2 inches. Canyon Snotel... 2 inches. Thumb Divide Snotel... 1 inch.

