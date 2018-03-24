Gusty Winds; High Of 50

A new cold front approaches the west today bringing snow, locally heavy at times, to the west. East of the Divide will see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Wind speeds will increase this morning through this evening in the usual wind prone areas. On Sunday the frontal system will slide east across the Cowboy State spreading rain and snow showers across much of the region. A Winter Weather Watch for heavy snow has been issued for the Big Horns and Johnson County beginning Sunday evening. There will also be cooler temperatures for Sunday and the early part of the work week.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 11 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.