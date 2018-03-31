Gusty With A 20 Percent Chance Of Showers After 3 PM

A series of fast moving Pacific Cold Fronts will move across the region through Tuesday. The first one will slide across Wyoming later today bringing colder temperatures with rain and snow showers. Gradual clearing and mild weather will prevail for most of Sunday before the next front approaches the Cowboy State…bringing another round of snow and colder weather for Monday.

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of rain before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.