Guys and Dolls to Perform at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department presents Guys and Dolls which will run April 27, 28, and May 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30pm with an additional public matinee on May 5 at 2:00pm.

Guys and Dolls is a musical fable of Broadway about men who gamble and the women who long to tame them.

The show tops Entertainment Weekly’s list of the Greatest Musicals of All Time, and for good reason: it’s everything we love in musical theatre.

Nathan Detroit needs some serious dough to keep his “oldest established permanent floating crap game” going. He’s also got his hands full with his marriage-minded girlfriend Adelaide. But when Nathan makes a bet with high-roller Sky Masterson, his problems appear to be solved.

Based on Damon Runyon’s famous tales of small-time hoods and showgirls, Guys and Dolls is filled with some of the most wonderful showtunes ever, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the unforgettable anthem “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Guys and Dolls will put a spring in your step and a smile on your face and remind you how much fun it is to go to the theatre.

Braden Hull, a first year musical theater major from Ogden, Utah is so happy to be playing the part of Sky Masterson.

Hull says, “I have enjoyed the freedom I’ve had with this show, as far as acting and making my own choices on stage. I have been able to relate to my character by combining my own personality into my character’s.”

Braden is grateful to work with such an amazing cast and director – and hopes the show will be just as enjoyable as the rehearsals.

Ali Dewey, a second year music major from Green River, Wyoming has really enjoyed working with the people who have helped make this production what it is.

“Everyone has been amazing, and during rehearsal I never stop enjoying the people I’m with,” said Ali.

Her favorite part of the show is all the dance numbers. “They are a lot of fun and we have a lot of talented dancers with us. These numbers bring a lot of energy and excitement to the show,” said Ali.

Ali has focused on trusting her own instincts when it comes to the show – and is thankful for the cast and directors who have been incredibly helpful.

Associate Professor of Musical Theatre, Chris Will, is pleased to direct Guys and Dolls. Will has acted in the show twice before – and is excited to work on the show from the director point of view.

With this show, he is giving the students a lot of artistic freedom, saying, “I want the students to take ownership in their blocking, because I want them to be able to make choices, instead of just being told what to do.”

The cast is taking a lot of their inspiration from the Oscar Wilde quote “Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future.”

Will says, “We, as a society, like to separate people into categories, but Guys and Dolls is all about finding connection, and proves that we aren’t so different after all.”

Chris Will hopes the audience will come to the show, ready to be engaged, saying, “As an audience member, we go to the theatre to actively participate from the comfort of our seats.”

Children under five will not be permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome at the public matinee.