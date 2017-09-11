Hager Industries Hiring for Multiple Positions!

Hager Industries LLC., a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company, has multiple immediate job positions open.

Monday through Friday, from 8 am – 5 pm.

NDE Inspectors for High Pressure Iron Recertification Wage starts at $18-$20 per hour, DOE

Full time and temporary Single Hand and Welders Wage starts at $28-$32 per hour, DOE Must be proficient in MIG, TIG, and Stick welding processes

Full time and temporary helpers and laborers Wage starts at $16-$24 per hour, DOE Mine Site and MSHA experience preferred, but not required

Machinists Competitive wage, DOE CNC and AutoCAD experience preferred, but not required



To Apply

Please apply in person at 61 Purple Sage Road, Rock Springs, Monday through Friday, from 8 am – 5 pm.

