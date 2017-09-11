Hager Industries Hiring for Multiple Positions!

Hager Industries LLC., a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company, has multiple immediate job positions open.
Apply Today!
Apply in person at 61 Purple Sage Road, Rock Springs
Monday through Friday, from 8 am – 5 pm.
Jobs Available Now
- NDE Inspectors for High Pressure Iron Recertification
- Wage starts at $18-$20 per hour, DOE
- Full time and temporary Single Hand and Welders
- Wage starts at $28-$32 per hour, DOE
- Must be proficient in MIG, TIG, and Stick welding processes
- Full time and temporary helpers and laborers
- Wage starts at $16-$24 per hour, DOE
- Mine Site and MSHA experience preferred, but not required
- Machinists
- Competitive wage, DOE
- CNC and AutoCAD experience preferred, but not required
To Apply
