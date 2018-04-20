Hager Industries Seeking CNC Operator

Hager Industries LLC. , a full-service machine, welding and oil and gas services company is seeking a CNC Operator.

Qualifications

3 years minimum experience

Preferred working knowledge of AutoCAD, and manual machine operation of various machining equipment

Job may require in-field inspections to reverse engineer, with various job processes and equipment.

To Apply

Send your resume with work experience to: GTrombley@hagerindustrieswy.com

*Hager Industries, LLC is an equal opportunity employer, with competitive wages, health, vision, and dental insurances available, and a Simple IRA with matching contribution.

