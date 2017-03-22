Hal N. Hardy (August 25, 1945 - March 13, 2017).

CHEYENNE — Hal N. Hardy, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 13, 2017, at his residence in Cheyenne, WY.



He was born August 25, 1945, to Nile Hardy and Ruth (Byers) Hardy in Douglas, WY. Hal graduated from Douglas High School and went on to the University of Wyoming where he graduated with a teaching degree.



Hal first came to Rock Springs as a high school teacher but had been working in radio from high school through college.

After a year of teaching Hal decided to pursue his passion and got back into broadcasting working at KRKK and later Sweetwater Television.

He later went on to own and operate a radio group in Great Falls, Montana.

Hal returned to Rock Springs and went to work for what is now The Radio Network where he served as Sales Manager for the remainder of his career.

Hal retired at a young age and spent the rest of his years traveling and living in Reno, NV, Costa Rica and spent his remaining years in Cheyenne, WY.



He will be remembered by his loving family and many friends as having a wonderful sense of humor and being fiercely loyal of those he loved.

Hal was widely recognized as being a salesman among salesmen.

He was a generous person and would help any who needed it. He loved spending time with his son, and his two grandchildren. Hal enjoyed skiing, golfing and traveling.

Hal had a passion for music and thoroughly enjoyed a good jukebox at many a drinking establishment.



Hal is survived by his only son, Chad Hardy of Lincoln City, OR and his two grandchildren Killian Hardy and Cherokee Hardy of Fort Collins, CO.



Hal was preceded in death by his mother and father.



Cremation has taken place at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne.



A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Thursday, March 30th at 2 pm at Fox Funeral Home 2800 Commercial Way in Rock Springs, WY.