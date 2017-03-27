Halliburton Hiring Electronic & Mechanic Technicians in Rock Springs

Halliburton has openings for both Electronic and Mechanic positions at their Rock Springs location.

Apply today at Halliburton.com.

These are entry-level positions for maintenance in the Equipment Maintenance Department for personnel desiring a career path as an Electronic or Mechanic Technician.

Job Description

Under direct supervision, develops skills required to perform routine preventive maintenance, calibration and minor repairs to a variety of Halliburton equipment.

Assists Electronic and Mechanic Technicians in performing more complex repairs.

Performs basic operations using test equipment and industrial controllers required to test and calibrate equipment.

Learns to interpret electronic and mechanical drawings with guidance to assist in diagnosis and equipment repair.

Proactively participates in the Competency/Training System to acquire additional technical skills.

Skills are typically acquired through a qualified technical school certificate in electronics or related experience.

Preferred Qualifications

A.S. degree in Electronics Technology with previous experience in the troubleshooting and repair of electronic components for Electronic Technicians.

A.S. degree or Certificate in Diesel Technology with previous experience as a mechanic working with heavy duty equipment for Mechanic Technicians.

