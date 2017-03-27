Halliburton Hiring Electronic & Mechanic Technicians in Rock Springs

Halliburton has openings for both Electronic and Mechanic positions at their Rock Springs location.
Apply today at Halliburton.com.
These are entry-level positions for maintenance in the Equipment Maintenance Department for personnel desiring a career path as an Electronic or Mechanic Technician.
Job Description
- Under direct supervision, develops skills required to perform routine preventive maintenance, calibration and minor repairs to a variety of Halliburton equipment.
- Assists Electronic and Mechanic Technicians in performing more complex repairs.
- Performs basic operations using test equipment and industrial controllers required to test and calibrate equipment.
- Learns to interpret electronic and mechanical drawings with guidance to assist in diagnosis and equipment repair.
- Proactively participates in the Competency/Training System to acquire additional technical skills.
Skills are typically acquired through a qualified technical school certificate in electronics or related experience.
Preferred Qualifications
- A.S. degree in Electronics Technology with previous experience in the troubleshooting and repair of electronic components for Electronic Technicians.
- A.S. degree or Certificate in Diesel Technology with previous experience as a mechanic working with heavy duty equipment for Mechanic Technicians.
Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Apply Today
Interested individuals, please apply at Halliburton.com/careers.
