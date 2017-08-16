Hamby Selected To The American Legion All-Academic Team

ROCK SPRINGS – American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppy JD Hamby, recipient of the Wyoming State Legion Baseball Scholarship, recently was named to the American Legion All-Academic Team. This team was announced during the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, this past weekend.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for JD,” said John Grossnickle, legion baseball president. “There is no doubt that he is deserving of this honor, his hard work on the field exemplifies his work off the field. JD is the catalyst for all the younger players within the Sand Puppy organization who strive to be their best. He has set the bar high. Players like JD have helped set the foundation and are an example of what Sand Puppy Baseball is all about.”

Only nine players of those who received their state scholarship are selected for the All-Academic team.

This is the first time a player from Post 24 Sand Puppy Baseball has received this award.