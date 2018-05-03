Hampton & Newman Law Office Seeking a Legal Secretary

Hampton & Newman Law Office, personal injury and worker’s compensation law firm of 2 attorneys, is seeking a full-time legal assistant.

Apply Today!

Submit resume to dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com

Job Description and Responsibilities

Drafting pleadings, discovery requests and responding to discovery

Filing pleadings in state courts and electronic filing in federal district court, emailing. court documents with attachments and the like

Organizing medical records and billings and updating the same with indexing

Summarizing medical records

Scheduling depositions and witnesses; scheduling teleconferences; setting appointments of clients, witnesses and others

Meeting and scheduling deadlines for discovery, pre-trial conferences; motion hearings and the like

Organizing mail, correspondence, texts, emails, working with court reports, lawyers, and courts in responding to the aforementioned, including assisting in making and setting travel arrangements

Taking dictation via cassette tape with transcription of correspondence, motions, legal memorandum and the like

Maintaining calendar of events and deadlines

Filing of correspondence and legal documents in appropriate case files and folders

Requirements

Notary Public or be willing to obtain

Type 50+ words per minute

Multitasking several projects at a time and meeting deadlines

Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point

Legal research on LexisNexis a plus

Legal experience in a law firm of at least 1 year a plus

Compensation and Benefits

 Salary depending on skill level

 2 days per month which can be accumulated through calendar year for paid time off though no carry over

 SEP eligibility once vested

To Apply

Please submit your resume or CV only via email to David Hampton at dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com

No telephone calls.

