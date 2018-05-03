Hampton & Newman Law Office Seeking a Legal Secretary

Hampton & Newman Law Office, personal injury and worker’s compensation law firm of 2 attorneys, is seeking a full-time legal assistant.
Apply Today!
Submit resume to dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com
Job Description and Responsibilities
- Drafting pleadings, discovery requests and responding to discovery
- Filing pleadings in state courts and electronic filing in federal district court, emailing. court documents with attachments and the like
- Organizing medical records and billings and updating the same with indexing
- Summarizing medical records
- Scheduling depositions and witnesses; scheduling teleconferences; setting appointments of clients, witnesses and others
- Meeting and scheduling deadlines for discovery, pre-trial conferences; motion hearings and the like
- Organizing mail, correspondence, texts, emails, working with court reports, lawyers, and courts in responding to the aforementioned, including assisting in making and setting travel arrangements
- Taking dictation via cassette tape with transcription of correspondence, motions, legal memorandum and the like
- Maintaining calendar of events and deadlines
- Filing of correspondence and legal documents in appropriate case files and folders
Requirements
- Notary Public or be willing to obtain
- Type 50+ words per minute
- Multitasking several projects at a time and meeting deadlines
- Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point
- Legal research on LexisNexis a plus
- Legal experience in a law firm of at least 1 year a plus
Compensation and Benefits
- Salary depending on skill level
- 2 days per month which can be accumulated through calendar year for paid time off though no carry over
- SEP eligibility once vested
To Apply
Please submit your resume or CV only via email to David Hampton at dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com
No telephone calls.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.