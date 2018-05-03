Hampton & Newman Law Office Seeking a Legal Secretary

Hampton and Newman Law Office is Hiring a legal secretary

Hampton & Newman Law Office, personal injury and worker’s compensation law firm of 2 attorneys, is seeking a full-time legal assistant.

Apply Today!

Submit resume to dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com

Job Description and Responsibilities

  • Drafting pleadings, discovery requests and responding to discovery
  • Filing pleadings in state courts and electronic filing in federal district court, emailing. court documents with attachments and the like
  • Organizing medical records and billings and updating the same with indexing
  • Summarizing medical records
  • Scheduling depositions and witnesses; scheduling teleconferences; setting appointments of clients, witnesses and others
  • Meeting and scheduling deadlines for discovery, pre-trial conferences; motion hearings and the like
  • Organizing mail, correspondence, texts, emails, working with court reports, lawyers, and courts in responding to the aforementioned, including assisting in making and setting travel arrangements
  • Taking dictation via cassette tape with transcription of correspondence, motions, legal memorandum and the like
  • Maintaining calendar of events and deadlines
  • Filing of correspondence and legal documents in appropriate case files and folders

Requirements

  • Notary Public or be willing to obtain
  • Type 50+ words per minute
  • Multitasking several projects at a time and meeting deadlines
  • Must be proficient on Microsoft Office, Word, Outlook, Excel, Adobe Acrobat and Power Point
  • Legal research on LexisNexis a plus
  • Legal experience in a law firm of at least 1 year a plus

Compensation and Benefits

  •  Salary depending on skill level
  •  2 days per month which can be accumulated through calendar year for paid        time off though no carry over
  •  SEP eligibility once vested

 

To Apply

Please submit your resume or CV only via email to David Hampton at dhampton@hamptonnewmlaw.com

No telephone calls.

 

Hampton & Newman Attorneys at Law L.C.

 

