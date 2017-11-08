Hannah Elizabeth Tennant (August 10, 1917 - November 4, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Hannah Elizabeth Tennant, 100, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming.

She had been a longtime resident of Superior and Rock Springs.

She was born on August 10, 1917, in Superior, Wyoming, the daughter of Thomas and Violet Lawson Davis.

Mrs. Tennant attended schools in Superior, Wyoming and was a 1936 graduate of the Superior High School.

She married John D. Tennant in Manila, Wyoming on March 9, 1936, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2004.

Her interests included sewing, crocheting, gambling, and watching football.

Survivors include one son David Tennant and wife Connie of Lincoln, California; one daughter Sherry Pecolar and husband Ray of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren Raymond John Pecolar, Dale W. Pecolar, David Tennant, Danny Tennant, Amy Bissel, Colleen Kimmel and Kelly Stevens; seventeen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Sarah Robinson and husband Clifford and Thelma Davis and three brothers William and wife Frances, Joseph, Robert, and Austin Davis.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 13, 2017, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Monday, one hour prior to services.

